FBI offering $10,000 reward for arrest in Virginia armed bank robbery

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. - The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to arrest after an armed robbery in Midlothian last month.

On May 20, a man entered the Call Federal Credit Union, approached the teller, showed a threatening note and demanded money, according to the FBI.

He then pulled out a gun, ordered customers and employees to lay on the floor, moved everyone to the back of the bank and demanded the manager put more money in his backpack.

Before leaving the bank, the FBI says, he took all the customers and employees' cellphones.

Authorities describe him as being 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds.

The gun he used during the robbery is described as a black and silver semi-automatic handgun.

The FBI considers this man armed and dangerous.

Contact FBI Richmond at 804-261-1044 with information that may lead to the identification of this individual.

