FCC approves funding, bringing broadband internet to thousands in rural Virginia

WASHINGTON - Over the next decade, nearly 13,900 rural Virginia homes and businesses in 34 counties will be recieving broadband internet access.
To make that happen, the FCC approved nearly $37 million, allocated from last year’s Connect America Fund Phase II auction, which is part of a broader effort by the FCC to close the digital divide in rural America.
Along with the auction funds, the FCC provided additional funding for 186 companies in 43 states.
"Providers will be developing gigabit-speed connections to all the locations for which funding is being authorized today, making cutting-edge broadband available to these rural consumers," said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai stated.
Internet service providers will have three years to build out to 40 percent of the assigned homes and businesses.
Below is a list of the companies, by county, along with the number of homes and businesses served (locations), the amount of support over 10 years, and the minimum download/upload speeds being provided.
|County
|Company
|Minimum Speed
|Support/10 Years
|Locations
|Albemarle
|Central Virginia Services
|1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|$722,495
|398
|Amherst
|Central Virginia Services
|1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|$7,180,472
|2,200
|Appomattox
|Central Virginia Services
|1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|$4,076,713
|1,759
|Augusta
|BARConnects
|1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|$1,305,190
|582
|Bath
|BARConnects
|1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|$314,175
|174
|Botetourt
|BARConnects
|1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|$1,165,579
|388
|Brunswick
|EMPOWER Broadband
|1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|$1,868,320
|838
|Buckingham
|Central Virginia Services
|1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|$1,684,113
|426
|Chesapeake
|Verizon South
|1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|$12,794
|2
|Chesapeake
|Verizon Virginia
|1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|$71,995
|9
|Chesterfield
|Verizon Virginia
|1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|$400,746
|118
|Culpeper
|Verizon Virginia
|1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|$74,855
|23
|Cumberland
|Central Virginia Services
|1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|$2,888,183
|1,137
|Fairfax
|Verizon South
|1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|$24,800
|8
|Fairfax
|Verizon Virginia
|1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|$64,365
|32
|Fluvanna
|Central Virginia Services
|1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|$110,489
|9
|Goochland
|Central Virginia Services
|1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|$1,228,589
|561
|Hampton
|Verizon Virginia
|1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|$21,115
|7
|Henrico
|Verizon Virginia
|1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|$22,480
|8
|James City
|Verizon Virginia
|1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|$82,715
|22
|Louisa
|Central Virginia Services
|1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|$1,785,103
|939
|Nelson
|Central Virginia Services
|1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|$8,790,729
|3,346
|Newport News
|Verizon Virginia
|1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|$96,012
|25
|Orange
|Central Virginia Services
|1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|$136,070
|52
|Portsmouth
|Verizon Virginia
|1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|$32,359
|25
|Powhatan
|Verizon Virginia
|1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|$23,185
|9
|Prince William
|Verizon South
|1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|$79,279
|20
|Richmond
|Verizon Virginia
|1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|$73,309
|18
|Rockbridge
|BARConnects
|1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|$2,189,294
|590
|Spotsylvania
|Verizon South
|1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|$21,165
|5
|Spotsylvania
|Verizon Virginia
|1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|$136,703
|35
|Virginia Beach
|Verizon Virginia
|1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|$70,929
|21
|Williamsburg
|Verizon Virginia
|1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|$19,461
|3
|York
|Verizon Virginia
|1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|$208,981
|66
|Total
|$36,982,763
|13,855
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.