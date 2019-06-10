Virginia

FCC approves funding, bringing broadband internet to thousands in rural Virginia

Nearly 13,900 rural Virginia homes, businesses in 34 counties

By Savanah Cooper - Intern

WASHINGTON - Over the next decade, nearly 13,900 rural Virginia homes and businesses in 34 counties will be recieving broadband internet access.

To make that happen, the FCC approved nearly $37 million, allocated from last year’s Connect America Fund Phase II auction, which is part of a broader effort by the FCC to close the digital divide in rural America. 

Along with the auction funds, the FCC provided additional funding for 186 companies in 43 states. 

"Providers will be developing gigabit-speed connections to all the locations for which funding is being authorized today, making cutting-edge broadband available to these rural consumers," said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai stated.

Internet service providers will have three years to build out to 40 percent of the assigned homes and businesses. 

Below is a list of the companies, by county, along with the number of homes and businesses served (locations), the amount of support over 10 years, and the minimum download/upload speeds being provided. 

County Company Minimum Speed Support/10 Years Locations
Albemarle Central Virginia Services 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $722,495           398 
Amherst Central Virginia Services 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $7,180,472         2,200 
Appomattox Central Virginia Services 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $4,076,713         1,759 
Augusta BARConnects 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $1,305,190           582 
Bath BARConnects 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $314,175 174
Botetourt BARConnects 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $1,165,579 388
Brunswick EMPOWER Broadband 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $1,868,320 838
Buckingham Central Virginia Services 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $1,684,113 426
Chesapeake Verizon South 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $12,794 2
Chesapeake Verizon Virginia 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $71,995 9
Chesterfield Verizon Virginia 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $400,746 118
Culpeper Verizon Virginia 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $74,855 23
Cumberland Central Virginia Services 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $2,888,183 1,137
Fairfax Verizon South 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $24,800 8
Fairfax Verizon Virginia 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $64,365 32
Fluvanna Central Virginia Services 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $110,489 9
Goochland Central Virginia Services 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $1,228,589 561
Hampton Verizon Virginia 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $21,115 7
Henrico Verizon Virginia 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $22,480 8
James City Verizon Virginia 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $82,715 22
Louisa Central Virginia Services 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $1,785,103 939
Nelson Central Virginia Services 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $8,790,729 3,346
Newport News Verizon Virginia 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $96,012 25
Orange Central Virginia Services 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $136,070 52
Portsmouth Verizon Virginia 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $32,359 25
Powhatan Verizon Virginia 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $23,185 9
Prince William Verizon South 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $79,279 20
Richmond Verizon Virginia 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $73,309 18
Rockbridge BARConnects 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $2,189,294 590
Spotsylvania Verizon South 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $21,165 5
Spotsylvania Verizon Virginia 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $136,703 35
Virginia Beach Verizon Virginia 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $70,929 21
Williamsburg Verizon Virginia 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $19,461 3
York Verizon Virginia 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $208,981 66
Total     $36,982,763      13,855 

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.