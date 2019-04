The way you get relief for some seasonal allergies may be changing.

The FDA approved four types of tablets that dissolve under the tongue and can be taken at home.

They are available to treat allergies to certain grass pollens, ragweed, and house dust mites.

If a patient has more than one allergy and is able to travel regularly, an allergist may recommend shots over tablets.

Click here for more information from the FDA on allergy treatments.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.