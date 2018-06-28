4th of July fireworks displays across Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southwest Virginia

The 4th of July is coming up and that means fireworks displays will be all across Virginia!
Here is a list of 34 fireworks displays that are happening across Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southwest Virginia:
Saturday, June 30
Appomattox County: Salute to Appomattox -- Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. at Appomattox High School
Moneta: FireWORX Fest -- Fireworks will start around 10 p.m. in downtown Moneta. Admission is $10 for ages 11 and up.
Sunday, July 1
Lexington: Lexington Sunrise Rotary Club 22nd Annual celebration of American independence -- Fireworks will begin around 9:15 p.m. Admission is free but it will cost $5 to park at the Virginia Horse Center.
Lynchburg: Celebrate America -- Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. at Thomas Road Baptist Church.
Riner: Independence Day Celebration -- Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. on the range of the Auburn Hills Golf Club. Tickets are $5 for ages 5 and up.
Monday, July 2
Giles County: Fireworks Celebration ft. The Worx -- Fireworks will start at dark at Mountain Lake Lodge
Tuesday, July 3
Bedford: Independence Day Fireworks -- Fireworks begin at dusk
Danville: Danville Braves Fireworks -- Fireworks will begin after the game
Martinsville: Celebration 2018 ft. The Spinners -- Fireworks will begin after the concert
Rocky Mount: Independence Festival -- The fireworks will be at Franklin County High School but the exact time is unknown.
Wintergreen: July 4th Jubilee: Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 4
Blacksburg: Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks -- Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. at Blacksburg Municipal Park
Brookneal: Independence Day Celebration -- The fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m. at Patrick Henry's Red Hill Estate. Cost is $10 per car and $2 for each additional passenger.
Buchanan: Carnival and Fireworks Display -- Fireworks are set to begin at 10 p.m.
Christiansburg: Fourth of July Celebration -- Fireworks are set to start around 9:15 p.m.
Clifton Forge: Fourth of July Celebration -- Fireworks will begin at dusk at the C&O Heritage Center
Danville: July 4 Celebration -- Fireworks will begin at dusk at the Carrington Pavilion
Fincastle:4th of July Fireworks -- Fireworks start at 9 p.m. at Breckinridge Elementary School
Galax: 4th of July Parade and Fireworks -- Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.in Felt's Park
Grayson County: Independence Fourth of July Celebration -- Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.
Hillsville: Fourth of July Celebration -- Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 1115
Lynchburg: Fourth of July at Boonsboro Country Club -- This event is for country club members and their guests. The cost is $27.95 for adults, $10.95 for kids 6-11, and no charge for kids 5 and under.
Lynchburg: Independence Day Celebration -- The fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m. at Patrick Henry's Red Hill Estate. Cost is $10 per car and $2 for each additional passenger.
Lynchburg: Lynchburg Hillcats Fireworks -- Fireworks will be after the game
Narrows: July 4th Homecoming Festival -- Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m at Narrows Town Park
Radford: Spirit of America Celebration -- Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. at Bisset Park
Roanoke: Fireworks on the Fourth -- The fireworks show will be from 9:15 p.m. to 9:40 p.m. at River's Edge Sports Complex
Salem: Salem Fair -- Fireworks will start at approximately 9:30 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center
Shawsville: Independence Day Celebration -- Fireworks will begin at nightfall at Old Town Fields
South Boston: Halifax County/South Boston 4th of July Celebration! -- Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. at Constitution Square
Stuart: Fireworks on the Fourth of July -- Fireworks will start at 10 p.m. at DeHart Park
Vinton: Vinton's 4th of July Celebration: Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. at the Vinton War Memorial Grounds
Wytheville: July 4th Celebration: Fireworks will be launched from Withers Park around 9:45 p.m.
Friday, July 6
Floyd: Independence Day Celebration -- Fireworks will start after 9 p.m. at Floyd County High School
Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.