4th of July fireworks displays across Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southwest Virginia

The 4th of July is coming up and that means fireworks displays will be all across Virginia!

Here is a list of 34 fireworks displays that are happening across Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southwest Virginia:

Saturday, June 30

Appomattox County: Salute to Appomattox -- Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. at Appomattox High School

Moneta: FireWORX Fest -- Fireworks will start around 10 p.m. in downtown Moneta. Admission is $10 for ages 11 and up.

Sunday, July 1

Lexington: Lexington Sunrise Rotary Club 22nd Annual celebration of American independence -- Fireworks will begin around 9:15 p.m. Admission is free but it will cost $5 to park at the Virginia Horse Center.

Lynchburg: Celebrate America -- Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. at Thomas Road Baptist Church.

Riner: Independence Day Celebration -- Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. on the range of the Auburn Hills Golf Club. Tickets are $5 for ages 5 and up.

Monday, July 2

Giles County: Fireworks Celebration ft. The Worx -- Fireworks will start at dark at Mountain Lake Lodge

Tuesday, July 3

Bedford: Independence Day Fireworks -- Fireworks begin at dusk

Danville: Danville Braves Fireworks -- Fireworks will begin after the game

Martinsville: Celebration 2018 ft. The Spinners -- Fireworks will begin after the concert

Rocky Mount: Independence Festival -- The fireworks will be at Franklin County High School but the exact time is unknown.

Wintergreen: July 4th Jubilee: Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 4

Blacksburg: Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks -- Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. at Blacksburg Municipal Park

Brookneal: Independence Day Celebration -- The fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m. at Patrick Henry's Red Hill Estate. Cost is $10 per car and $2 for each additional passenger.

Buchanan: Carnival and Fireworks Display -- Fireworks are set to begin at 10 p.m.

Christiansburg: Fourth of July Celebration -- Fireworks are set to start around 9:15 p.m.

Clifton Forge: Fourth of July Celebration -- Fireworks will begin at dusk at the C&O Heritage Center

Danville: July 4 Celebration -- Fireworks will begin at dusk at the Carrington Pavilion

Fincastle:4th of July Fireworks -- Fireworks start at 9 p.m. at Breckinridge Elementary School

Galax: 4th of July Parade and Fireworks -- Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.in Felt's Park

Grayson County: Independence Fourth of July Celebration -- Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

Hillsville: Fourth of July Celebration -- Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 1115

Lynchburg: Fourth of July at Boonsboro Country Club -- This event is for country club members and their guests. The cost is $27.95 for adults, $10.95 for kids 6-11, and no charge for kids 5 and under.

Lynchburg: Independence Day Celebration -- The fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m. at Patrick Henry's Red Hill Estate. Cost is $10 per car and $2 for each additional passenger.

Lynchburg: Lynchburg Hillcats Fireworks -- Fireworks will be after the game

Narrows: July 4th Homecoming Festival -- Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m at Narrows Town Park

Radford: Spirit of America Celebration -- Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. at Bisset Park

Roanoke: Fireworks on the Fourth -- The fireworks show will be from 9:15 p.m. to 9:40 p.m. at River's Edge Sports Complex

Salem: Salem Fair -- Fireworks will start at approximately 9:30 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center

Shawsville: Independence Day Celebration -- Fireworks will begin at nightfall at Old Town Fields

South Boston: Halifax County/South Boston 4th of July Celebration! -- Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. at Constitution Square

Stuart: Fireworks on the Fourth of July -- Fireworks will start at 10 p.m. at DeHart Park

Vinton: Vinton's 4th of July Celebration: Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. at the Vinton War Memorial Grounds

Wytheville: July 4th Celebration: Fireworks will be launched from Withers Park around 9:45 p.m.

Friday, July 6

Floyd: Independence Day Celebration -- Fireworks will start after 9 p.m. at Floyd County High School

