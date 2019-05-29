First responders can enjoy Kings Dominion for free

DOSWELL, Va. - Kings Dominion is showing first responders some love next week with free admission.
Public safety officials can get into the amusement park for free the week of June 3-9. Their friends and family members can take advantage of a discount on those days as well.
That week, $2 of every ticket sold will go to the Virginia Public Safety Foundation Line of Duty Grant.
Those included in the free admission offer include:
911 Dispatchers
National Guard
Department of Corrections officers
Game & Inland Fish and Conservation Officers.
ABC Officers
Court officers
Police Officers
State Police Officers
Fire Fighters
Volunteer Fire Fighters
Emergency Medical Technicians
Sheriffs & Sheriff Deputies
Click here for more information.
