First responders can enjoy Kings Dominion for free

DOSWELL, Va. - Kings Dominion is showing first responders some love next week with free admission.

Public safety officials can get into the amusement park for free the week of June 3-9. Their friends and family members can take advantage of a discount on those days as well.

That week, $2 of every ticket sold will go to the Virginia Public Safety Foundation Line of Duty Grant.

Those included in the free admission offer include:

911 Dispatchers

National Guard

Department of Corrections officers

Game & Inland Fish and Conservation Officers.

ABC Officers

Court officers

Police Officers

State Police Officers

Fire Fighters

Volunteer Fire Fighters

Emergency Medical Technicians

Sheriffs & Sheriff Deputies

