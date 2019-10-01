First Virginian dies of vaping-related lung injury

RICHMOND, Va. - A Virginian has died in the nationwide outbreak of severe lung injury associated with vaping, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

10 News reported on this death last week, but it wasn't until Tuesday that the Virginia Department of Health announced it was a Virginian who died in Greensboro, North Carolina.

As of Monday, there have been 31 lung injury cases, including the death, in Virginia.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 805 cases from 46 states and one U.S. territory, as of Sept. 24.

So far, 12 other deaths have been confirmed in 10 states.

"I am deeply saddened to announce the first death of a Virginia resident related to this outbreak. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time," said state Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA. The decedent was an adult from the southwest region.

To protect patient confidentiality, the Department of Health will not release any additional details.

