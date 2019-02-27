Mark your calendars: Trout stocking dates announced

Spring is around the corner, and if you like to fish, you're probably already excited. The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries has announced the dates for its trout stocking program.
Stocking times may vary depending on the distance from the hatchery to the receiving water but most stocking will happen between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
There will be no temporary stream or lake closures.
The dates could change if issues arise.
Schedule:
March 23 - Pegg River in Franklin County
March 23 - Mint Springs Lake in Albemarle County
March 27 - North River -- Upper & Gorge in Augusta County
March 29 - South River – Ridgeview Park and Grottoes Park in Augusta and Rockingham counties
March 30 - Barbour’s Creek in Craig County
April 13 - Rural Retreat Pond in Wythe County
April 13 - Liberty Lake in Bedford County
April 17 - Lake Thompson in Fauquier County
April 19 - Jackson River – Hidden Valley in Bath County
May 4 - Roanoke River in Roanoke City
May 4 - South Fork Powell River in Wise County
May 25 - Middle Fork Holston River in Smyth County
If you're going to fish on private property, be sure to take care of your trash and park your car in a safe area.
