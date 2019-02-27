Mark your calendars: Trout stocking dates announced

Spring is around the corner, and if you like to fish, you're probably already excited. The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries has announced the dates for its trout stocking program.

Stocking times may vary depending on the distance from the hatchery to the receiving water but most stocking will happen between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

There will be no temporary stream or lake closures.

The dates could change if issues arise.

Schedule:

March 23 - Pegg River in Franklin County

March 23 - Mint Springs Lake in Albemarle County

March 27 - North River -- Upper & Gorge in Augusta County

March 29 - South River – Ridgeview Park and Grottoes Park in Augusta and Rockingham counties

March 30 - Barbour’s Creek in Craig County

April 13 - Rural Retreat Pond in Wythe County

April 13 - Liberty Lake in Bedford County

April 17 - Lake Thompson in Fauquier County

April 19 - Jackson River – Hidden Valley in Bath County

May 4 - Roanoke River in Roanoke City

May 4 - South Fork Powell River in Wise County

May 25 - Middle Fork Holston River in Smyth County

If you're going to fish on private property, be sure to take care of your trash and park your car in a safe area.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.