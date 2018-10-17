Flags at half-staff to honor firefighter who died in line of duty

Flags will be lowered on Wednesday to honor a fallen first responder.

Hanover County Fire-EMS Lt. Bradford Clark was killed when a tractor-trailer hit a firetruck while crews were responding to an emergency call on Interstate 295. Three other firefighters were hurt.

Governor Ralph Northam ordered that all flags on state and local buildings in Virginia be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

Clark's memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday. Those who wish to donate to the family can do so through the Hanover Crew Foundation.

