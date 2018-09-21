Food Truck Fest kicks off at Vinton Farmers Market

VINTON, Va. - Feeding America Southwest Virginia is putting on its annual Food Truck Fest Friday at the Vinton Farmers Market.

The event includes local food trucks serving a variety of cuisines, ranging from hamburgers and barbecue to cupcakes and Korean cuisine.

Ballast Point will provide the event's beer selection.

Proceeds will go to help feed Southwest Virginians in need.

If you're still thinking about what to have for dinner, Food Truck Fest continues at the Vinton Farmers Market until 9 p.m.

