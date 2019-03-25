Former state police special agent convicted of lying about sexual relationships with informants

ABINGDON, Va. - A former Virginia State Police special agent has been convicted of lying to the FBI about having inappropriate sexual relationships with informants, along with other charges, according to the Department of Justice.

Shade Workman, 46, was recently the commander of the Tazewell County High Intensity Drug Task Force and a Virginia State Police special agent. He was convicted of federal bribery, obstruction of justice and making a false statement to a federal agent after a five-day trial.

The Department of Justice says Workman unlawfully solicited and received sexual favors from women who were confidential informants in exchange for agreeing to help them with pending criminal charges.

When the women expressed hesitation about having sex with Workman, he allegedly threatened them and implied they would face lengthy prison terms and extended separation from their children.

During an interview with the FBI in summer of 2018, the Department of Justice says Workman falsely denied having inappropriate or sexual relationships with informants.

Workman allegedly deleted texts from his Virginia State Police-issued phone that proved he had inappropriate sexual relationships with informants and told the informants to do the same. The FBI was able to recover a large number of texts, which the government presented at trial.

This investigation was conducted by the FBI and Virginia State Police with help from the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.