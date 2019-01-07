Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell files for divorce

Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell and his wife, Maureen leave the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, on January 24, 2014 in Richmond. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell has filed for divorce, according to WTOP.

The Washington, D.C. radio station reports that McDonnell filed the paperwork in November.

A jury in September 2014 convicted McDonnell and his wife, Maureen, of doing favors for wealthy vitamin executive Jonnie Williams in exchange for more than $165,000 in gifts and loans. Williams was seeking state university research on his company's signature anti-inflammatory product.

During the trial, WTOP reports that the McDonnells said they were no longer living together.

In June 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously overturned his conviction.

