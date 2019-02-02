Virginia

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe: 'It's time for Ralph to step down'

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle call for Gov. Northam's resignation

RICHMOND, Va. - Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling on Gov. Ralph Northam to resign after a controversial yearbook photo was released Friday. 

Former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe has joined them, releasing a statement late Friday night on Twitter.  

The statement follows others from the Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus and Del. Chris Hurst.  

