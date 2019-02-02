Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe: 'It's time for Ralph to step down'

RICHMOND, Va. - Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling on Gov. Ralph Northam to resign after a controversial yearbook photo was released Friday.

Former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe has joined them, releasing a statement late Friday night on Twitter.

This has been a heartbreaking day. Ralph Northam is my friend and he served well as my Lt. Governor and as Governor. His actions on display in this photo were racist, unacceptable and inexcusable at any age and any time. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) February 2, 2019

The situation that he has put himself and the Commonwealth of Virginia in is untenable. It's time for Ralph to step down, and for the Commonwealth to move forward. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) February 2, 2019

The statement follows others from the Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus and Del. Chris Hurst.

