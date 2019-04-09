Former Virginia State trooper arrested, charged with felony possession of child pornography

SALEM, Va. - A former Virginia State trooper now faces felony charges related to possession of child pornography, according to Sgt. Rick Garletts.

Authorities say Justin Hipps, 35, of Covington, was arrested on April 5 by Virginia State Police on one felony count of possession of child pornography.

Hipps was assigned as a trooper to Area 38 in the Salem Division and was hired by the department in February 2007, according to Garletts.

Police say Hipps is no longer employed by the department.

