Four-year-old girl injured after unintentional shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A 4-year-old Virginia girl has life-threatening injuries after sustaining a gunshot wound.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the girl was transported to a hospital Saturday after being shot in the city's South Side.

Police said the shooting was unintentional and detectives are continuing to investigate. No other relevant information was released.

