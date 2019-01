FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Franklin County deputies are investigating a shooting Monday morning.

Authorities have put up crime tape in the area of Bonbrook Mill Road and Wirtz Road, which is close to Rehoboth Church.

The suspect is in custody and the victim is expected to survive, according to the sheriff's office. Neither person has been named yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

