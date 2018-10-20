$1 million lottery ticket bought in Franklin County

The Virginia Lottery said that a $1 million ticket was bought in Franklin County in the Union Hall community and a $10,000 ticket was bought in Roanoke.

Here is the information released Saturday:

More than 336,000 tickets bought in Virginia won prizes in the Friday, October 19, Mega Millions drawing. But no ticket in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, so the jackpot for the Tuesday, October 23, drawing grows to a jaw-dropping $1.6 billion.

Two Virginia tickets each won $1 million in Friday’s drawing. Those tickets were bought at:

• Gum Spring BP, 911 Cross Country Road in Mineral

• Whistle Stop, 11729 Old Franklin Turnpike in Union Hall

Two Virginia tickets each won $20,000. They were bought at:

• Parham Pit Stop, 807 East Parham Road, Henrico

• 7-Eleven, 615 East Market Street, Leesburg

Five tickets bought in Virginia won $10,000 apiece. They were bought at:

• 7-Eleven, 14517 Jefferson Davis Highway, Woodbridge

• Rite Aid, 4720 Lee Highway, Arlington

• Sunrise Family Market, 4140 Lankford Highway, Exmore

• 7-Eleven, 1001 East Main Street, Richmond

• Kroger, 5050 Rutgers Street, Roanoke

