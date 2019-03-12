10 arrested as part of drug investigations in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Within the past week, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office has arrested 10 people in connection to multiple drug investigations.

The charges against the 10 include both possession and distribution of various drugs, including meth, oxycodone and cocaine.

Some of the 10 were already in jail when the charges were issued.

The following people face charges in connection to these investigations:

Britney Amos, 31, of Glade Hill, charged with possession of meth Crystal Amos, 33, of Rocky Mount, charged with possession of oxycodone and Noloxone Clint Hancock, 57, of Rocky Mount, charged with distribution of cocaine Jose Diaz, 39, of Rocky Mount, charged with distributing meth James Smith, 54, of Glade Hill, charged with possession of hydrocodone Gary Smith, 58, of Glade Hill, charged with distribution of meth Angela Shively, 40, of Ferrum, charged with distribution of meth Brandon Holt, 30, of Rocky Mount, charged with possession of meth Shannon Clark, 41, of Ridgeway, charged with possession of meth Daquan Newbill, 25, of Rocky Mount, charged with distributing an imitation Schedule I or II substance

