2 arrested, 37 items recovered from Franklin County break-ins

LEFT TO RIGHT: James Smith and Alan Crook

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Two men authorities say are responsible for multiple break-ins across Franklin County are now in custody.

On Thursday, members of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office arrested James Smith and Alan Crook, both of Glade Hill, Virginia.

Smith, 54, is charged with possession of stolen property, possession with the intent to distribute meth, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs.

Crook, 26, is charged with possession of stolen property.

While arresting Smith and Crook, authorities say they recovered of 37 items that were reported stolen, including chainsaws, weed eaters, tools and more.

These break-ins and thefts occurred between Oct. 26 and Nov. 6 in the Glad Hill and Union Hall communities of Franklin County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Both men are being held in the Western Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

