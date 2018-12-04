2 dead, 2 in critical condition after Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Two people are dead and two others are in critical condition after a crash in Franklin County on Monday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

Fire and rescue are at the scene of the crash on Booker T Washington Highway at the intersection with Hardy Road.

Virginia State Police is investigating and troopers say it appears a car failed to yield the right-of-away, hitting another vehicle around 4 p.m.

The road was temporarily shut down in both directions but has been partially reopened.

Next of kin has not yet been notified.

