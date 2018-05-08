22-year-old dies in Franklin County crash involving a tractor-trailer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - State police say a 22-year-old died in a two-car crash Friday night on Route 220.

The crash happened at 10:30 p.m. on Route 220 a tenth of a mile south of Route 718 in Franklin County.

A 2000 Ford Mustang was traveling south on Route 220 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, then veered across the median and hit a tractor-trailer, according to police.

Greyson Gsell, 30, of Summerfield, North Carolina, who was driving the Mustang, was wearing his seat belt and was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

His passenger, Zachary Houlik, was also wearing his seat belt, but died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.