59-year-old Boones Mill man dies in crash after having medical emergency, police say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - State police say a 59-year-old Boones Mill man died in a car crash Friday morning after suffering a medical emergency.

The crash happened 8 a.m. on Route 116, about a mile west of Route 684, when a 2012 Ford Escape heading west went off the left side of the road, hit a rock, returned to the road and hit a guardrail.

Police say the driver, Randolph Francis Dolan, died at the scene.

Dolan was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

