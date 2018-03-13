Six men face combined 31 charges in connection with series of Franklin County break-ins

TOP ROW (Left to right): Travis Hicks, Taylor Hardy, Bradley Smith BOTTOM ROW (Left to right): Ethan Hundley, Alan Crook, Austin Crook

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office charged a half-dozen men in connection to several break-ins and larcenies in the Glade Hill, Hardy and Wirtz communities during the past month.

The six men face a combined 31 charges.

One of the six, 27-year-old Taylor Hardy, of Rocky Mount, is not yet in custody and is wanted on charges of conspiring to commit larceny and two counts of receiving stolen goods.

Alan Crook, 25, of Glade Hill, faces four counts of conspiring to commit larceny, two counts of receiving stolen goods, two counts of grand larceny, breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held in Franklin County Jail without bond.

Austin Crook, 20, of Glade Hill, faces two counts of grand larceny, conspiring to commit larceny and breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony. He is being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

Bradley Smith, 29, of Rocky Mount, faces three charges of receiving stolen goods and three charges of conspiring to commit larceny. He is being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

Ethan Hundley, 24, of Glade Hill, faces two counts of possession of a controlled substance, conspiring to commit larceny and grand larceny. He is being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

Travis Hicks, 29, of Callaway, faces two counts of conspiring to commit larceny and two counts of receiving stolen goods. He was released on a $4,000 bond.

This investigation is ongoing, according to the Sheriff's Office.

