67-year-old Franklin County woman dies in Monday morning crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - A 67-year-old Glade Hill woman died in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened on Route 671, a tenth of a mile south of Route 1143 in Franklin County at 8:02 a.m.

A 1994 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling north when the driver ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the road and struck a tree, according to police.

The driver, Nila J. Pizarro was not wearing her seat belt and died at the scene, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.



