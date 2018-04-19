7-cent real estate tax increase on the table in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - A real estate tax increase in Franklin County could be growing.

This week administrators proposed a 7-cent increase for real estate and 17 cents for personal property. This comes after supervisors were told about a possible increase at a budget work session earlier this month.

Local leaders say part of the increase is needed to finish work at the Summit View Business Park, and some of the money would go toward public safety and education.

The county's current real estate tax rate is among the lowest in the region, and some homeowners don't want it to go up.

"I think it would have a terrible effect on the people at the lake where I used to live, and I think it would hurt all of us. I think that's one reason we love living here is they're careful with our taxes," said Anne Hartman.

The board plans to hold a public hearing on the issue next month.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.