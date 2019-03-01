Angels of Assisi trying to save calf hit by car

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - The Franklin County pound is turning to Angels of Assisi for help saving a calf that was hit by a car.

The calf, which the pound is calling Ferdinand, was hit in the early morning hours of Thursday, according to the pound, and was found lying in a yard.

The calf was in rough shape with likely head trauma. A veterinarian was able to stabilize the animal with medication before it was taken to Angels of Assisi's Harmony Farm Sanctuary.

The team is providing around-the-clock care, but the calf remains in critical condition. It has been responding to treatment, however, and even sat up, ate, and mooed.

"Let's hope he pulls through and lives a wonderful life at Harmony Farm Sanctuary," the pound posted on its Facebook page,

