Authorities searching for Toyota Corolla stolen early Tuesday morning in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a stolen car.

Someone stole a black 2009 Toyota Corolla from the 2000 block of Golden View Road in Franklin County just after 12 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact Sgt. Jeffery McCarty at jeffery.mccarty@franklincountyva.gov or the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.



