'Bookyard Parties' encouraging fun, summer learning

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. - A library on wheels in Franklin County is preventing the so-called 'summer slide' with free food, games and crafts.

The Franklin County Library's Bookmobile kicked off summer with its first Bookyard Party in Rocky Mount.

This is the second year of the Bookyard Party program. It offers opportunities for families who can't get to the library.

Library workers want to encourage kids to read during the summer so they don't lose what they learned during the school year.

"The earlier we can get them hooked on the book, the more likely they'll stay, so that's our goal," said Wayne Keith, the director of mobile media services for the Franklin County Public Library

The mobile library is hosting several more parties throughout the summer in different neighborhoods:

June 11, 2 - 6 p.m., Candlewood Apartments, Rocky Mount

June 13, 2 - 6 p.m., Callaway Hardware

June 18, 2 - 6p.m., Coopers Cove Community Center

June 20, 2 - 6p.m., Henry Volunteer Fire Dept.

June 27, 2 - 6p.m., Hammacks & Leffie Lane – 220N

July 9, 2 - 6 p.m., Antioch Community Park

July 11, 2 - 6 p.m., SML Community Beach Park

July 16, 2 - 6 p.m., Mountainview Apartments, Rocky Mount

July 18, 2 - 6 p.m., Naff Community Center, Boones Mill

July 23, 2 - 6 p.m., Sontag Community Center

July 30, 2 - 6 p.m., Ferrum Elementary School – soccer field parking lot

August 1, 2 - 6p.m., Franklin County Public Library – Rocky Mount Branch

