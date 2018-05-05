Boones Mill holding Train Show on Saturday

BOONES MILL, Va. - The town of Boones Mill is holding a train show Saturday, showcasing model trains of all kinds. Some will even be for sale.

The 1st Annual Boones Mill Model Train Show event is expected to attract crowds from across the area.

Models from Titan Trains, a new manufacturer that creates ridable, 1/8 scale model trains that are sold around the world, will be at the show.

There will also be an opportunity to ride the model trains.

"This is the first train show in the Roanoke area in possibly 10 years, first show in Franklin County ever and, hopefully, we can continue it and have it every year after it," said Mike Smith, who sits on the Boones Mill Town Council.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. All proceeds will go toward renovations to the historic Boones Mill Train Depot next door.

