Boones Mill home destroyed once wind spreads fire

BOONES MILL, Va. - A Franklin County home is a total loss after a fire started around its rear deck.

Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, Boones Mill volunteers responded to the fire on Winding Way Road, which is off of Route 220. Roanoke County and Franklin County firefighters were then called to assist the volunteer department.

The fire spread quickly due to windy conditions and destroyed the home.

Everyone is safe.

Boones Mill firefighters will be there until later Friday to keep the fire from flaring up.

Because of the extensive damage, the fire may smolder for some time. Smoke may be visible along Route 220.

