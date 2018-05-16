Boones Mill to charge food trucks meal taxes

BOONES MILL - Boones Mill added an amendment to its ordinance to ensure that food trucks are paying local taxes. Like many other towns in the region, Boones Mill is seeing an increase in food trucks, but previously had no regulation that required mobile eateries to pay meal taxes.

Tuesday night, town council approved an amendment to its ordinance that requires a 5 percent tax rate at the point of sale within town limits for all businesses that sell food or drinks.

The previous ordinance which was last updated in 2000, did not include mobile food vendors. The meals tax was then fixed at 4 percent. Now that the vote has passed, the change is now in effect.



