Business development in Franklin County years ahead of schedule

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - A new business complex coming to Franklin County is years ahead of schedule.

Two new businesses are coming into the area and three local businesses are expanding. The director of economic development, Michael Burnette, says the county thought it would take two to three years to get companies to lease space at the new Summit View Business Park that's under construction.

The recent business development is expected to make a $37.5 million investment in the county and will bring in around 160 jobs.

"That's a game changer for our community and we hope that spurs even more development -- retail, commercial development," Burnette said.

County officials expect to finish the complex by the end of the year.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.