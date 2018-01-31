Chaos Mountain Brewing to invest $250,000, create five new jobs in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that Chaos Mountain Brewing will create five new jobs and invest $250,000 at its Franklin County brewery.

To meet demand for its product, the brewery will add new production and packaging equipment.

Chaos Mountain also vowed to source almost half of its agriculture purchases from local Virginia farms over the course of the next three years.

To make this project happen, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked closely with both Franklin County and Chaos Mountain Brewing.

Northam approved an $8,000 grant from the Governor's Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which will be matched by local funds from Franklin County.

Virginia's beer industry brings in $9 billion annually, so this partnership will certainly benefit both parties.

