Charges pending in crash that killed 24-year-old Rocky Mount man

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - A 24-year-old Rocky Mount man has died in a crash that also injured the driver.

It happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday on Six Mile Post Road, close to Waid Park Road in Franklin County.

A 2007 Dodge Caliber was traveling north on Route 640 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, hit a sign and then a tree. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver, 26-year-old Rocky Mount resident Ty-Shaun Maurice Benguche, was taken to the hospital. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to state police.

Benguche's passenger, 24-year-old Rocky Mount resident Gregory Michael Muse-Berger, was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died. He was wearing a seatbelt, according to state police.

Charges are pending.



