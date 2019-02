FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - State police are investigating a car crash that is affecting traffic on Route 220 in Franklin County.

Route 220 North is blocked in Boones Mill. Northbound traffic is being detoured into one of the southbound lanes near Golden Road Lane.

It's not known yet if there are any injuries.

The crash caused a minor power outage in the area and Appalachian Power is doing cleanup work now.

Expect delays.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.