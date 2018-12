FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Crews are requesting backup to fight a fire at Daniel's Auto Glass.

Monday morning, firefighters responded to a fire at the business on Fork Mountain Road, just off of Route 220.

Firefighters found the building "fully involved" when they arrived.

Expect delays on Route 220.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

