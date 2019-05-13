Demolition begins on Franklin County home destroyed in EF-3 tornado

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - The road to recovery continues for people impacted by April tornadoes, including a Franklin County couple whose home was wiped up by a high-end EF-3 tornado.

A pile of rubble is all that's left of the place the Andersons called home for nearly four decades.

Demolition started Monday to finish the destruction that Mother Nature started on Larry and Delores Anderson’s home almost a month ago.

Larry was there to watch, but it was too painful for Delores, who was home when the tornado hit.

After two days of demolition, they'll turn their attention to plans for a new house.

"It’s going to be a whole lot different from what we've got now. She's getting some of the things she wanted that she wanted to change in this one, so she's going to get it in her new one," Anderson said. "I’ve gotten over the shock part and, well, I know what's going to have to happen, so just go ahead, just like it's a regular day, and hope each day gets better."

They hope to move into their new home on the same property in eight to 10 months.

