Deputy seizes meth, heroin, arrests two during Franklin County traffic stop

Top left: Jennie Donley; Bottom left: Lane Arnold; Right: Items the Sheriff's Office says it seized from the traffic stop

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Two people are in jail facing drug charges after a Franklin County deputy pulled over a truck that was driving recklessly, according to the Sheriff's Office.

On Dec. 30, 2018, just after midnight, a deputy patrolling Virgil H. Goode Highway, just south of Boones Mill, saw a red Ford pickup truck driving recklessly.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and found that the driver, Lane E. Arnold, 33, of Spencer, Virginia, was already wanted out of Henry County on three outstanding warrants, according to the Sheriff's Office.

While searching the vehicle, the deputy found a plastic bag containing a crystalline substance, a plastic bag containing a brownish powder, hypodermic needles, digital scales and numerous glassine baggies, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says that the crystalline substance later tested positive for being meth, while the brownish powder later tested positive for being heroin.

Arnold was served on the outstanding Henry County warrants, as well as the additional charges in Franklin County for possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of meth.

Arnold’s passenger, Jennie L. Donley, 31, of Martinsville, Virginia, was also arrested and charged with possession of meth.

Arnold is currently being held in the Franklin County Jail, while Donley is currently being held in the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

Both are being held without bond.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.