Dozens of new jobs to be created in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Dozens of new high-paying jobs are coming to Rocky Mount.

Franklin County announced Thursday morning that Stik-Pak Solutions, which is a contract packaging firm, is going to invest $14.3 million to relocate and expand its Franklin County operation into a new 100,000-square ft. facility in the Summit View Business Park.

Fifty to 60 new jobs will be created within six years, according to the county. The new production jobs will pay an average annual salary of $45,760 plus benefits, which is significantly higher than current prevailing wages and benefits in the county.

The new facility will be built in two 50,000 square foot phases. Phase one is set to be completed by late 2019. The second phase is scheduled to be completed by 2023.

Stik-Pak Solutions was formed in 2015 and housed in the same building as sister company Solution Matrix in the Franklin County Commerce Center. It currently employs 35 to provide contract packaging in a variety of flexible pouch options. The company serves the food industry and is SQF 2 certified, FDA registered and certified USDA Organic.

Stik-Pak Solutions is the second tenant announced in Summit View Business Park following the February announcement of ValleyStar Credit Union’s administrative campus.

The first phase of the business park’s construction is expected to be completed by July to include two building pad sites, extended utilities, and an access road connecting Route 220. Eventually, the 550-acre project will include numerous recreational and event-related amenities, such as pavilions, athletic fields, festival area, tourist visitor center, and multi-use trails, in addition to fully-served business and industrial sites.

The project is supported by Franklin County, which is transferring the property at no cost to the company.



