Family searching for answers in unsolved Franklin County homicides

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - A Henry County family that has waited five years to learn who killed their loved one continues to hope someone will come forward with information that helps solve the case.

"We just want answers," said Frances Hylton, sister of homicide victim Ricky Dodson. "Somebody needs to be brought to justice."

Ricky Dodson and his girlfriend, Vicky Purdy, disappeared Oct. 3, 2013. Polly Dodson, Ricky Dodson's mother, said she remembers the last time she saw her son.

"He said, 'Love you, Mom! See you later!'" Polly Dodson said. "Well, I never did see him later."

Three days later, investigators found Purdy's body in a burned car in Franklin County. It was not until December that they recovered Ricky Dodson's body, also in Franklin County.

"To leave somebody laying in the woods for the wildlife to pick for two months, that's uncalled for," Hylton said.

Family members suspect Ricky Dodson's death was drug-related, and for the past five years they have wondered who killed him and Purdy and why.

"To cold-blooded(ly) kill somebody over, whether it be drugs or money, that kind of greed I do not understand," Hylton said.

The Dodsons hope someone has information that can help solve the case.

"It doesn't matter how insignificant it is, please just give that information to the Franklin County or Henry County Sheriff's Department and let them see if that little nugget fits into that big puzzle," Hylton said. "You never know. It may seem little to you, but it may be huge to them. We just want answers. Somebody needs to be brought to justice."

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said it continues to actively investigate both homicides and said in a statement, "The investigation has led to numerous interviews, search warrants and the collection of large amounts of evidence. There is still new information coming forward. Based on all of the information collected over the past five years, we believe that these cases will be solved and that an arrest will be made."

Ricky Dodson's family said they hope that happens soon.

"Having that happen has been unreal," Polly Dodson said. "It's like a part of you is gone, and it won't ever be back."

