Ferrum Elementary students honored for action during school bus crash

Franklin County Sheriff's Office Staff, Principal Jennifer Talley, Brooklyn Tolbert (beside Talley), Nicholas Guilliams (green shirt) and Pat Moran from Arrington Enterprises/DQ. Courtesy of Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is praising two Ferrum Elementary students for springing into action after their school bus crashed.

Nicholas Gulliams and Brooklyn Tolbert, both 5th graders, remembered what they learned during bus evacuation drills when a real-life situation arose back in March. Their bus driver had to swerve to avoid an oncoming vehicle, and in the process, the bus driver broke her arm and finger.

The two students checked on the bus driver and safely got the other students off of the bus.

Monday, the sheriff's office and Arrington Enterprises/Dairy Queen came to Ferrum Elementary to give the students Blizzards and kid-friendly police-related items.

Principal Talley spoke on the leadership skills Nicholas and Brooklyn put into action.

Major Mike Bowman told the youngsters how proud everyone was of the quick actions they employed and how the sheriff's office trains for situations just like they did with bus evacuation drills.

