First responders help Franklin County campers cool off

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Summer is in full swing and children in Franklin County are cooling off with a little help from first responders.

Members of the Rocky Mount Police and Fire departments hosed down hundreds of kids outside Benjamin Franklin Middle School on Wednesday.

It's all part of efforts to celebrate the last few weeks of the YMCA's summer camp.

Organizers said the 10-week program has been a community staple for years. In fact, there are now counselors who attended the 10-week program when they were kids.

"It's a gift to be able to see what the Y has impacted on their life." From "kids in our program, all the way up to adults working our program now. and it's a blessing to see what the YMCA does in the community here in Franklin County," said Jamie Stump, Franklin County YMCA child care coordinator

While it wasn't as hot Wednesday as it was on the previous day, it was still a fun experience for all.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.