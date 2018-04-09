Franklin County Sheriff's Office still investigating Heather Hodges disappearance

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va.- - It's been six years since Heather Hodges vanished and, on the sixth anniversary of her disappearance, law enforcement agencies are once again asking for someone to come forward with information.

Heather Hodges was reported missing by her boyfriend in 2012. A year and a half ago, a new investigator with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office was assigned to her case.

Sheriff Bill Overton said not having a body makes it harder to solve the case but he's confident the Sheriff's Office will eventually make an arrest. He wants the public to know that the office is using every resource and tool for this investigation.

"We are continuing to work leads and every piece of information. Our prayers and thoughts are with the family as you go through this difficult day, as all the days are difficult," Overton said.

Family and friends will visit Hodges' memorial at the Blackwater River wayside park off 220 on Sunday at 11 a.m. to remember Heather and make some updates to the site.

The sister of Heather Hodges, Crystal Songer, sent 10 News this statement.

"First off, we would like to thank everyone involved in keeping her story alive for the past 6 years. Second we would like to thank the Franklin County Sheriff's Office for doing a amazing job on Heather's case and we are excited to say that Heather will have justice in her case very soon. We stand behind the sheriff's office and how they are handling Heather's case and the headway they are making. But the family does ask if anyone has any information please contact as the the smallest detail does matter.

"And last but not least we want to thank all the volunteers over the years who have done fundraisers and work for Heather to keep her story out there and her name alive. Thank you from our family."



