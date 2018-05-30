Franklin County agrees on tax increase under proposed amount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. - Franklin County taxpayers will be paying a little bit more next year after a county-approved increase Tuesday night.

The original proposal was for a 7-cent real estate tax increase and a 17-cent property tax increase. It took the board of supervisors more than two hours to come to an agreement. They passed a 6-cent real estate increase and a 10-cent property tax increase.

The county said there's no way around rising costs.

"The way that I see it, I wish that the people that oppose the tax increases would sit in our work sessions and our workshops and go through all of the information that we go through and see the needs of the county," Franklin County Board of Supervisors Chairman Cline Brubaker said.

The new revenue will be used for projects like public safety, schools and capital improvements. It will bring the overall budget to a total of just over $140 million.

