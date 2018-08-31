Franklin

Franklin County authorities respond to barn, garage fire started after lightning strike

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer, Shayne Dwyer - Reporter

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Several fire departments are on the scene of a barn fire in Franklin County, according to Franklin County public safety officials. 

According to the Franklin County Department of Public Safety, the fire was started by a lightning strike. 

As of 9:20 p.m., authorities say the fire looks like a total loss, and that crews are leaving the scene. 

The barn, which was full of hay, was on fire along with a large garage, which was full of vehicles and equipment. The fire is in the 2200  block of Sontag Road. 

