Franklin County authorities respond to barn, garage fire started after lightning strike

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Several fire departments are on the scene of a barn fire in Franklin County, according to Franklin County public safety officials.

According to the Franklin County Department of Public Safety, the fire was started by a lightning strike.

As of 9:20 p.m., authorities say the fire looks like a total loss, and that crews are leaving the scene.

The barn, which was full of hay, was on fire along with a large garage, which was full of vehicles and equipment. The fire is in the 2200 block of Sontag Road.

