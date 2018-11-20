Franklin County Broadband Authority approves contract for consultant firm

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Franklin County is working to increase access to high-speed internet throughout the county.

During its meeting today, the Franklin County Broadband Authority approved a $20,000 contract for a new consulting firm, Design Nine, out of Blacksburg. Board members said a consultant will make it easier for the authority to collect research and apply for grants.

"This is in a really high-tech area and the technology is constantly changing, so we decided that we needed to go out and get someone who is involved with technology," said Bob Camicia, chairman of the Franklin County Broadband Authority.

During the meeting, the board also voted to move forward with grant applications for internet expansion in underserved areas such as Snow Creek.



