FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - One person had to be taken to the hospital after a minivan, tractor-trailer crash on U.S. 220 Wednesday night.

The crash happened north of Boones Mill, according to the Boones Mill Volunteer Fire Department.

As of 11:36 p.m., the northbound left lane and shoulder are closed.

We do not know the condition of the person hospitalized at this time.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.