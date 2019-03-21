Franklin County deputies make multiple arrests as part of 12-hour saturation patrol

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - During a 12-hour patrol, Franklin County sheriff's deputies made multiple arrests in an effort to increase the visibility of law enforcement on certain roads within the county and ticket offenders as necessary.

On March 11, the Sheriff's Office conducted roving saturation patrols which resulted in 14 summonses issued, 15 drug-related charges made, 15 misdemeanor arrests and 9 felony arrests.

There are some individuals facing both misdemeanor and felony charges, causing overlap in the 24 arrests.

Some of the misdemeanor charges included driving with a suspended license, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a concealed weapon.

The Sheriff's Office released the names and charges for four people arrested during this patrol.

Ray Jones Jr., of Wirtz, 29, is charged with possession of meth Richard Holt, of Rocky Mount, 43, is charged with possession of meth Nathan Young, of Rocky Mount, 23, is charged with possession of THC Oil Donnie Deacon, of Ferrum, 40, is charged with possession with the intent to distribute meth and bring a controlled substance into a correctional facility

