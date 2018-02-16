Franklin County duo faces meth-related charges after Valentine's Day arrest

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. - Authorities arrested two people in Rocky Mount on meth-related charges on Valentine's Day.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office's narcotics unit arrested 32-year-old Shawn Gusler, of Rocky Mount, in the 1800 block of North Main Street on an outstanding assault warrant.

Deputies say Gusler was also found to be in possession of meth at the time of arrest and now also faces possession charges.

With Gusler was Shannon Ilconich, 34, of Rocky Mount, according to the Sheriff's Office. Ilconich was also arrested and charged with possession of a schedule III narcotic, possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gusler and Ilconich were both released on bond. This is an ongoing investigation.

