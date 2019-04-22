Franklin County family rebuilds after tornado ripped through community

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - The Andersons are still trying to come to grips with losing their home of nearly 40 years in less than a minute.

The tornado left a clear path of destruction, ripping through the treetops before tearing its way through what's now the shambles of the Anderson's home.

These are things that can and will be repaired. But it'll take much more to repair the emotional scars.

Delores Anderson is still in shock over the disaster.

"When I shut my eyes, I relive it. If I hear a little noise, it scares me," she said.

Despite the shock, she is thankful to be alive.

"Oh, I knew God had me. I knew he had me all the way," Delores Anderson said.

"Just lucky. If my wife hadn't gone downstairs, I probably would've had funeral plans instead of building plans," said Larry Anderson.

While the Andersons are counting their blessings, they're also trying to figure out how to move forward.

"You get up and take your clothes off and wash them and put them back on the next day because I don't know where all my clothes are. I haven't found them yet," Larry said.

But they're certainly not doing it alone.

Hundreds of friends, family members and even strangers have spent the past few days helping them pick up the pieces -- donating more than $37,000 to help them get back on their feet.

"We take care of our own. we always have," said Floyd Anderson, Larry's uncle.

"We have always given to people. If we could share anything, we did it. So now I just feel like we're getting it back," said Delores.

The Andersons will stay at their parents' home nearby while they start the process of rebuilding.

10 News asked them where they'd rebuild and Larry said he'd lived here his whole life -- this is home. They hope to have a new place to call home by the end of the year.

