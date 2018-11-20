Franklin County High School partners with Humane Society for dog therapy fundraiser

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Furry friends from the Franklin County Humane Society made a special spot at the high school Tuesday.

The Humane Society partnered with the Franklin County Student Council Association to host a dog therapy fundraiser. Students were able to purchase tickets to spend some quality time with adorable and adoptable dogs. Council members said they wanted to raise money and also help out a local organization, so the event was a perfect fit.

"I think this is very important because it leaves a good vibe before you go off for Thanksgiving break. It's very important for students to be happy and puppies and dogs just make it all better," said Madison Hodges, a freshman at Franklin County High School.

The event was able to raise $200 -- $100 of that will go to the Student Council Association and the other $100 will go to the Humane Society.



